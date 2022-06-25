Is New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $1.58. The 52-week high for the NEWR share is $129.70, that puts it down -139.83 from that peak though still a striking 22.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NEWR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $54.08 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.55%, and it has moved by 17.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.68%. The short interest in New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is 5.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.38, which implies an increase of 13.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, NEWR is trading at a discount of -57.17% off the target high and 16.79% off the low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Relic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares have gone down -50.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.25% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 68.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $913.87 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $211.34 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $785.52 million and $172.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return -22.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders own 11.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.78%, with the float percentage being 100.86%. HMI Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $578.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $549.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $163.6 million.