Is Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -64.20% YTD?

During the last session, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LCI share is $5.07, that puts it down -774.14 from that peak though still a striking 22.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $25.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.81K shares over the past three months.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by 13.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.47%. The short interest in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is 5.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 74.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, LCI is trading at a discount of -287.93% off the target high and -287.93% off the low.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lannett Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares have gone down -65.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5,033.33% against 11.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.50%. While earnings are projected to return -967.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Lannett Company Inc. insiders own 13.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.97%, with the float percentage being 61.20%. Telemus Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 17.15% of all shares), a total value of $5.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.