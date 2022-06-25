Is BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) On Track To Post A -121.36% Or More Growth?

During the last session, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $177.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.95% or $21.79. The 52-week high for the BGNE share is $426.56, that puts it down -139.65 from that peak though still a striking 33.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $118.18. The company’s market capitalization is $20.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 284.05K shares over the past three months.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BGNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$5.29.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) trade information

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) registered a 13.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.95% in intraday trading to $177.99 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.05%, and it has moved by 44.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.48%. The short interest in BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $272.58, which implies an increase of 34.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $153.94 and $394.00 respectively. As a result, BGNE is trading at a discount of -121.36% off the target high and 13.51% off the low.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BeiGene Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) shares have gone down -35.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.66% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.70% this quarter and then drop -788.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 296.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $327.14 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $255.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.1 million and $605.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 226.80% and then drop by -57.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.70%. While earnings are projected to return 20.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

BGNE Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s Major holders

BeiGene Ltd. insiders own 18.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.64%, with the float percentage being 67.02%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 425 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.67 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.34 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $620.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $542.24 million.