Is AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Still A Buy After plugging 2.74% Last Week?

During the last session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.99% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the APCX share is $20.24, that puts it down -3164.52 from that peak though still a striking 27.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $10.48M, and the average trade volume was 170.39K shares over the past three months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) registered a 14.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.99% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by -31.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.06%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.30%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders own 34.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.89%, with the float percentage being 2.86%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11458.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $15468.0 in shares.