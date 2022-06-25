Is Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) Still A Buy After A 10.11% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.69% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the AOMR share is $19.00, that puts it down -38.48 from that peak though still a striking 11.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.20. The company’s market capitalization is $330.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 58.69K shares over the past three months.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AOMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) trade information

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) registered a 6.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.69% in intraday trading to $13.72 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.11%, and it has moved by -4.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.70%. The short interest in Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 16.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, AOMR is trading at a discount of -60.35% off the target high and 5.25% off the low.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) shares have gone down -17.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.63% against 12.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.94 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.51 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.26 million and $10.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.10% and then jump by 99.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 118.80% in 2022.

AOMR Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)’s Major holders

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. insiders own 23.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.60%, with the float percentage being 97.86%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 29.12% of all shares), a total value of $119.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 20.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) shares are Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fd and Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fd owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $3.86 million.