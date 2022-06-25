Is a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AKA share is $15.23, that puts it down -430.66 from that peak though still a striking 1.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $359.96M, and the average trade volume was 243.67K shares over the past three months.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AKA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $2.87 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.72%, and it has moved by -10.59% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 69.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, AKA is trading at a discount of -422.65% off the target high and -109.06% off the low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) shares have gone down -66.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.67% against -8.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.63 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -156.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 58.95% per annum.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. insiders own 34.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.48%, with the float percentage being 99.07%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 66.06 million shares (or 51.34% of all shares), a total value of $291.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Stephens Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Putnam Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 million.