Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Are Up 31.4%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IEA share is $14.45, that puts it down -55.38 from that peak though still a striking 31.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $414.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.78K shares over the past three months.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. IEA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $9.30 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.54%, and it has moved by 21.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.66%. The short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.40, which implies an increase of 35.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, IEA is trading at a discount of -82.8% off the target high and -29.03% off the low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares have gone up 1.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 136.08% against -7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.70% this quarter and then jump 120.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $572.12 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $709.35 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $491.21 million and $697.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.50% and then jump by 1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 136.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. insiders own 5.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.67%, with the float percentage being 86.73%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.24 million shares (or 31.54% of all shares), a total value of $180.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $11.04 million.