India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) On Friday – Up 23.64% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.01% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $4.65, that puts it down -745.45 from that peak though still a striking 23.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $28.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.43K shares over the past three months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) registered a -10.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.01% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by 26.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.67%. The short interest in India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies an increase of 81.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.05 and $3.05 respectively. As a result, IGC is trading at a discount of -454.55% off the target high and -454.55% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.40% in 2022.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital Inc. insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.52%, with the float percentage being 12.51%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.