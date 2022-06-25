How Will TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Look After It Drops -43.24% From Its Highs?

During the last session, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TRX share is $0.53, that puts it down -43.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $99.84M, and the average trade volume was 894.91K shares over the past three months.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) registered a 2.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.75% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.39%, and it has moved by 13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.87%.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TRX Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) shares have gone down -9.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 11.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.94 million by the end of May 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 75.00% in 2022.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

TRX Gold Corporation insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.11%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.