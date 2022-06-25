How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) Given A -57.65% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.80% or $2.16. The 52-week high for the CINC share is $30.66, that puts it down -61.11 from that peak though still a striking 31.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.00. The company’s market capitalization is $658.82M, and the average trade volume was 116.86K shares over the past three months.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CINC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) trade information

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) registered a 12.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.80% in intraday trading to $19.03 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.31%, and it has moved by 34.49% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.00, which implies an increase of 34.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CINC is trading at a discount of -57.65% off the target high and -41.88% off the low.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CinCor Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -125.90% in 2022.

CINC Dividends

CinCor Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s Major holders

CinCor Pharma Inc. insiders own 25.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.08%, with the float percentage being 93.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $11.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51965.0 shares, is of TD Asset Management, Inc’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd owns about 73237.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40240.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.9 million.