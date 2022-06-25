How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Given A -718.18% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AEMD share is $6.22, that puts it down -465.45 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $17.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.71K shares over the past three months.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AEMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) registered a 8.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.91%, and it has moved by -24.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.36%. The short interest in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 15800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 83.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AEMD is trading at a discount of -718.18% off the target high and -263.64% off the low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aethlon Medical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares have gone down -49.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.77% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34k and $200k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,017.60% and then drop by -40.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.90%. While earnings are projected to return 65.10% in 2022.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Aethlon Medical Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.24%, with the float percentage being 9.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 3.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.