HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) Shares Have Been Down About -31.80% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.40% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the HQI share is $25.69, that puts it down -86.84 from that peak though still a striking 14.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.80. The company’s market capitalization is $187.82M, and the average trade volume was 31.88K shares over the past three months.

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HQI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) trade information

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) registered a 1.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.40% in intraday trading to $13.75 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.89%, and it has moved by -7.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, HQI is trading at a discount of -110.91% off the target high and -89.09% off the low.

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HireQuest Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HireQuest Inc. (HQI) shares have gone down -31.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.64% against 24.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.61 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.20%. While earnings are projected to return 121.90% in 2022.

HQI Dividends

HireQuest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HireQuest Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)’s Major holders

HireQuest Inc. insiders own 62.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.77%, with the float percentage being 26.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Bandera Partners LLC’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HireQuest Inc. (HQI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $2.17 million.