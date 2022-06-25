Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) Drops -4.51% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the HRMY share is $54.00, that puts it down -4.51 from that peak though still a striking 51.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95B, and the average trade volume was 520.71K shares over the past three months.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HRMY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $51.67 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.63%, and it has moved by 24.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.43, which implies an increase of 10.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, HRMY is trading at a discount of -21.93% off the target high and -6.44% off the low.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) shares have gone up 21.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 191.38% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 370.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.85 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.68 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 152.10% in 2022.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.42%, with the float percentage being 108.25%. Valor Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 19.00% of all shares), a total value of $478.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $208.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $57.44 million.