Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Inclined 37.22% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Inclined 37...

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Inclined 37.22% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $7.70, that puts it down -30.95 from that peak though still a striking 66.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $178.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 671.28K shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $5.88 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by 37.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.82%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -47.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HNRG is trading at a premium of 31.97% off the target high and 31.97% off the low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2022.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders own 19.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.30%, with the float percentage being 43.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.16 million.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

The Stocks Telegraph team is back with another exciting video. We bring you the five best EV stocks to buy right now. These EVs hold a massive potential to pump with the surge in EV stocks. The stocks mentioned in this video are Fisker Inc (FSR stock), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN stock), Workhorse Group (WKHS stock), Arrival (ARVL stock), and Li Auto (LI stock). Electric Vehicle stocks keep on making the headlines every now and then. With the fast adoption of industries towards renewable sources of energy and carbon-free products, industries are now targeting it as a prime goal. So are the auto manufacturers as they are progressing in the EV sector. Especially, the push from the Biden Administration has boosted the EV market. This has provided EV manufacturers to open new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. Now, the EV market is expanding beyond more than just cars meant to replace traditional vehicles. EVs tend to gain more importance primarily due to the electrification of the transport sector. In this video, we will cover the EVs stocks that are growing with the industry and are a good buy now. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:00 - Fisker Inc (FSR stock) 2:33 - Cenntro Electric Group (CENN stock) 4:42 - Workhorse Group (WKHS stock) 5:53 - Arrival (ARVL stock) 7:07 - Li Auto (LI stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Fisker Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FSR/ Cenntro Electric Group :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CENN/ Workhorse Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WKHS/ Arrival : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARVL/ Li Auto : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVstocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
Five Best EV Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLkRnUWo2UThCcW5V
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy now for short term profits, which are ideal in giving traders an immediate boost to their capital amounts. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure investors’ exposure to rocketing share prices that we anticipate on the basis of a number of fundamental metrics. These stocks include Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN Stock), Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN Stock), Amazon Inc (AMZN Stock), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, (JKS Stock), and Revlon Inc (REV Stock). Every trader dreams of fulfilling a rags-to-riches story with a perfectly timed investment that results in a phenomenal capital shoot-up. Despite long-term sustainability concerns, such a trader is primarily concerned with immediate price jumps, regardless of whether or not the hype is substantiated. To realize this goal, the best option at one’s disposal is a portfolio that consists of highly promising stocks that have strong indicators pointing to potentially rocketing prices, given both internal and external variables. The stocks presented in this video, each of which spans different industries and markets, have inherently unique strengths, which one can consider for a short-term growth strategy. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:48 - Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN Stock) 2:26 - Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN Stock) 4:21 - Amazon Inc (AMZN Stock) 5:46 - JinkoSolar Holding (JKS Stock) 7:25 - Revlon Inc (REV Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Mullen Automotive : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MULN/ Day One Biopharma :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DAWN/ Amazon Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMZN/ JinkoSolar Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JKS/ Revlon Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/REV/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ShortTermProfits, #Stocks, #Investig
Five Best Stocks To Buy Now For Short Term Profits
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlEyazN4QlBzRVlz
In this video, we bring you the top 5 retirement stocks to invest in, which are ideal at enhancing your future net worth. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure a robust net worth and a sustainable income stream post-retirement. These are mostly dividend stocks of 2022. The stocks include Morgan Stanley (MS Stock), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Stock), Digital Realty (DLR Stock), PepsiCo Inc (PEP Stock), and Broadcom Inc (AVGO Stock). It is the dream of every investor to build up a net worth and investment portfolio which is sufficient at boosting one’s post-retirement financial position. This would consist of a stable income stream, which would be passive in nature, and in line with the lifestyle that one aims to have after retiring. To realize this goal, the best option at one’s disposal is a portfolio that consists of robust income-generating stocks that have strong indicators pointing to substantial growth a few decades down the line. The stocks presented in this video, each of which spans different industries and markets, have inherently unique strengths, which one can consider for inclusion in a retirement portfolio. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:05 - Morgan Stanley (MS Stock) 2:29 - International Business Machines (IBM Stock) 4:14 - Digital Realty (DLR Stock) 5:41 - PepsiCo Inc (PEP Stock) 7:15 - Broadcom Inc (AVGO Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Morgan Stanley : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MS/ IBM Corp:https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ Digital Realty : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DLR/ PepsiCo : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PEP/ Broadcom : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AVGO/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RetirementStocks, #DividendStocks, #Investing
Top 5 Retirement Stocks To Invest In | Dividend Stocks 2022
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLmNpdFVqSW1ydkY0
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]