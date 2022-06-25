Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Are Up 14.29%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.90% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GRNQ share is $2.37, that puts it down -1028.57 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $16.99M, and the average trade volume was 345.77K shares over the past three months.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GRNQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.34%, and it has moved by -33.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 97.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GRNQ is trading at a discount of -3709.52% off the target high and -3709.52% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Mar 2019.

While earnings are projected to return -216.10% in 2022.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders own 42.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.25%, with the float percentage being 2.17%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 1.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value.