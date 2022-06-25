Given A -64.9% Drop From High, Can Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ICPT share is $22.36, that puts it down -64.9 from that peak though still a striking 20.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.81. The company’s market capitalization is $380.90M, and the average trade volume was 990.28K shares over the past three months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ICPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $13.56 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.75%, and it has moved by -18.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.36, which implies an increase of 52.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, ICPT is trading at a discount of -504.72% off the target high and 26.25% off the low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares have gone down -21.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.57% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.80% this quarter and then jump 1,445.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.34 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.23 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.58 million and $92.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 41.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 65.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.89% per annum.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.60%, with the float percentage being 106.16%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 10.95% of all shares), a total value of $53.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $12.76 million.