Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -7.86% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FTEK share is $2.64, that puts it down -104.65 from that peak though still a striking 20.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $39.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.52K shares over the past three months.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.20%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.40%. The short interest in Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.4 day(s) to cover.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.37 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.73 million and $6.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.60% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 101.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.10% per annum.

FTEK Dividends

Fuel Tech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Fuel Tech Inc. insiders own 22.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.68%, with the float percentage being 21.52%. Grace & White Inc /ny is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.5 million.