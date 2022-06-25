For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the TIG share is $16.20, that puts it down -156.74 from that peak though still a striking 49.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.19. The company’s market capitalization is $321.12M, and the average trade volume was 149.85K shares over the past three months.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $6.31 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by -13.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.13%.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trean Insurance Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares have gone down -25.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.64% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.77 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -81.30% in 2022.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Trean Insurance Group Inc. insiders own 17.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.46%, with the float percentage being 97.93%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $22.32 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares are Royce Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Total Return Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $16.45 million.