For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.91% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the QUBT share is $10.43, that puts it down -323.98 from that peak though still a striking 42.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $73.04M, and the average trade volume was 311.69K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QUBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) registered a -3.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.91% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.37%, and it has moved by 24.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 72.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, QUBT is trading at a discount of -265.85% off the target high and -265.85% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2022.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Quantum Computing Inc. insiders own 30.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.06%, with the float percentage being 8.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $3.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.