Following Its 52-Week Low, Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)’S Share Price Rose 19.91% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -39.30%

During the last session, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the NVRO share is $181.27, that puts it down -268.36 from that peak though still a striking 19.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average trade volume was 562.15K shares over the past three months.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NVRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $49.21 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.47%, and it has moved by 13.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.50, which implies an increase of 29.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, NVRO is trading at a discount of -93.05% off the target high and 0.43% off the low.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nevro Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nevro Corp. (NVRO) shares have gone down -42.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.60% this quarter and then jump 54.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.29 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.51 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.60%. While earnings are projected to return -52.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.40% per annum.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Nevro Corp. insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.02%, with the float percentage being 106.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.72 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $341.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $258.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $91.78 million.