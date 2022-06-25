Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FHTX share is $24.34, that puts it down -84.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.01. The company’s market capitalization is $533.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 144.48K shares over the past three months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FHTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $13.21 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.39%, and it has moved by 11.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.90%. The short interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 44.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, FHTX is trading at a discount of -142.24% off the target high and -36.26% off the low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares have gone down -39.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.92% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,828.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.7 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $286k and $390k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,270.60% and then jump by 2,130.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.80% in 2022.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 26.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.98%, with the float percentage being 80.15%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 30.56% of all shares), a total value of $289.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $6.07 million.