Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM): Is It Possible To Be Down -59.78% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the FTHM share is $38.16, that puts it down -363.67 from that peak though still a striking 26.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.07. The company’s market capitalization is $140.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96450.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 95.02K shares over the past three months.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FTHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) trade information

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $8.23 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.18%, and it has moved by 2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.67%. The short interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 55.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FTHM is trading at a discount of -143.01% off the target high and -106.56% off the low.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fathom Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) shares have gone down -55.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.14% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.92 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.49 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.43 million and $86.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.10% and then jump by 47.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -644.40% in 2022.

FTHM Dividends

Fathom Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s Major holders

Fathom Holdings Inc. insiders own 52.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.60%, with the float percentage being 59.82%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $25.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 2.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $1.87 million.