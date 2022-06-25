EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Down -51.23% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $326.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the EPAM share is $725.40, that puts it down -122.51 from that peak though still a striking 48.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $168.59. The company’s market capitalization is $18.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 845.28K shares over the past three months.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. EPAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.77.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $326.01 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.93%, and it has moved by 5.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.13%. The short interest in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $429.15, which implies an increase of 24.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $370.00 and $535.00 respectively. As a result, EPAM is trading at a discount of -64.11% off the target high and -13.49% off the low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EPAM Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares have gone down -50.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.42% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.20% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $780.77 million and $860.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.10% and then jump by 35.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.65% per annum.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)â€™s Major holders

EPAM Systems Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.96%, with the float percentage being 96.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 927 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $4.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $587.57 million.