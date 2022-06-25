During The Past Six Months, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Shares Took An -52.57% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SKYT share is $36.80, that puts it down -411.11 from that peak though still a striking 38.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.43. The company’s market capitalization is $277.92M, and the average trade volume was 200.66K shares over the past three months.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $7.20 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.42%, and it has moved by 57.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.57%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SkyWater Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) shares have gone down -52.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.62% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then jump 24.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.48 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.42 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -221.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

SkyWater Technology Inc. insiders own 74.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.36%, with the float percentage being 64.84%. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $10.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 2.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) shares are Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $4.87 million.