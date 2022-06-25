Does Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RARE) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the RARE share is $104.38, that puts it down -72.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average trade volume was 552.91K shares over the past three months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RARE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $60.57 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.09%, and it has moved by 32.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.24, which implies an increase of 51.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $186.00 respectively. As a result, RARE is trading at a discount of -207.08% off the target high and -17.22% off the low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares have gone down -29.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.78% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.30% this quarter and then drop -59.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.09 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.6 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.97 million and $81.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 17.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -118.40% in 2022.

RARE Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 4.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.02%, with the float percentage being 103.47%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.53 million shares (or 16.48% of all shares), a total value of $969.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $497.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $168.71 million.