Does Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Still Look Attractive After A -20.49% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.75% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the LABP share is $16.17, that puts it down -2550.82 from that peak though still a striking 9.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $23.89M, and the average trade volume was 100.71K shares over the past three months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) registered a -25.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.75% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.49%, and it has moved by -1.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.45%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Landos Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares have gone down -88.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 0.90.

While earnings are projected to return -36.10% in 2022.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders own 24.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.43%, with the float percentage being 87.96%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 36.94% of all shares), a total value of $71.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.8 million.