Does Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETON) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ETON share is $6.72, that puts it down -127.03 from that peak though still a striking 13.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $73.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 112.71K shares over the past three months.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ETON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $2.96 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by -7.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.32%. The short interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 70.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ETON is trading at a discount of -271.62% off the target high and -204.05% off the low.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) shares have gone down -29.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -450.00% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 162.50% this quarter and then jump 108.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 94.20% in 2022.

ETON Dividends

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 17.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.98%, with the float percentage being 30.45%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $10.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.