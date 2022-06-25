Does BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (NYSE:BPT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.61% or $1.45. The 52-week high for the BPT share is $26.08, that puts it down -27.16 from that peak though still a striking 85.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $480.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 684.97K shares over the past three months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) registered a 7.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.61% in intraday trading to $20.51 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.49%, and it has moved by 17.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 241.26%. The short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies a decrease of -70.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BPT is trading at a premium of 41.49% off the target high and 41.49% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10%. While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.10%, with the float percentage being 3.10%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74943.0 shares, is of Simplex Trading, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3114.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $12238.0.