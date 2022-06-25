Can You Get A Quick Recovery From QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Given A -79.74% drop From High?

During the last session, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the QDEL share is $180.06, that puts it down -79.74 from that peak though still a striking 12.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.05. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 658.74K shares over the past three months.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QDEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.18.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $100.18 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.01%, and it has moved by -0.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.86%. The short interest in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $146.25, which implies an increase of 31.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $219.00 respectively. As a result, QDEL is trading at a discount of -118.61% off the target high and -9.8% off the low.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuidelOrtho Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) shares have gone down -39.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.87% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 324.00% this quarter and then drop -83.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.18 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174.38 million and $509.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.30% and then drop by -44.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 110.10%. While earnings are projected to return -11.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.20% per annum.

QDEL Dividends

QuidelOrtho Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

QuidelOrtho Corporation insiders own 12.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.63%, with the float percentage being 105.44%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 500 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.11 million shares (or 14.60% of all shares), a total value of $824.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $462.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $233.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $148.16 million.