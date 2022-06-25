Can Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -74.18% YTD?

During the last session, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the WEAV share is $22.40, that puts it down -471.43 from that peak though still a striking 11.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $252.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 228.47K shares over the past three months.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.25%, and it has moved by -22.07% in 30 days. The short interest in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 57.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, WEAV is trading at a discount of -206.12% off the target high and -53.06% off the low.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weave Communications Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) shares have gone down -74.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.03% against -7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -26.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 67.30% per annum.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

Weave Communications Inc. insiders own 3.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.26%, with the float percentage being 77.80%. Crosslink Capital. Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 14.77% of all shares), a total value of $145.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.59 million shares, is of Crosslink Capital. Inc.’s that is approximately 14.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32193.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.