Can Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -55.52% YTD?

During the last session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $5.44. The 52-week high for the SYNA share is $299.39, that puts it down -132.48 from that peak though still a striking 11.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.97. The company’s market capitalization is $5.15B, and the average trade volume was 582.96K shares over the past three months.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SYNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.7.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) trade information

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $128.78 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.00%, and it has moved by -2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.74%.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synaptics Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares have gone down -53.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.99% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.70% this quarter and then jump 32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.03 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $486.96 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -39.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SYNA Dividends

Synaptics Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Major holders

Synaptics Incorporated insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.43%, with the float percentage being 96.10%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 489 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $545.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 4.95% of the stock, which is worth about $447.88 million.