Boom Or Bust? Where Will Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CRGY share is $19.65, that puts it down -51.97 from that peak though still a striking 7.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average trade volume was 306.52K shares over the past three months.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $12.93 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.48%, and it has moved by -22.85% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 48.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CRGY is trading at a discount of -93.35% off the target high and -93.35% off the low.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) shares have gone up 3.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 978.26% against 17.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $557 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -204.20% in 2022.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Energy Company is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Crescent Energy Company insiders own 23.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.03%, with the float percentage being 50.89%. Goff John C is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $60.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $9.0 million.