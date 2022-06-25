Boom Or Bust: Where Does First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the FFBC share is $26.83, that puts it down -35.92 from that peak though still a striking 3.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 343.06K shares over the past three months.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFBC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) trade information

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $19.74 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.40%, and it has moved by -4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.44%. The short interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.60, which implies an increase of 22.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, FFBC is trading at a discount of -41.84% off the target high and -21.58% off the low.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Financial Bancorp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) shares have gone down -18.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.61% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.80% this quarter and then drop -15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.36 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.07 million and $166.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 34.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

FFBC Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Financial Bancorp. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s Major holders

First Financial Bancorp. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.77%, with the float percentage being 77.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.87 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $319.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $241.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $63.93 million.