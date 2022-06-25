Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) Are Up 26.99%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $3.43. The 52-week high for the BCC share is $85.17, that puts it down -43.94 from that peak though still a striking 26.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average trade volume was 406.41K shares over the past three months.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) trade information

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $59.17 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.72%, and it has moved by -17.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.53%.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boise Cascade Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares have gone down -10.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.73% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.10% this quarter and then jump 41.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.97 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.05 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 78.80%. While earnings are projected to return 305.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.30% per annum.

BCC Dividends

Boise Cascade Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Boise Cascade Company is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s Major holders

Boise Cascade Company insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.88%, with the float percentage being 95.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.61 million shares (or 16.76% of all shares), a total value of $459.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $360.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 3.76% of the stock, which is worth about $118.62 million.