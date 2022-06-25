BLKB’s 12.03% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.92% or $2.26. The 52-week high for the BLKB share is $86.96, that puts it down -45.22 from that peak though still a striking 18.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.52. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08B, and the average trade volume was 380.24K shares over the past three months.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BLKB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) trade information

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) registered a 3.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.92% in intraday trading to $59.88 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.03%, and it has moved by -2.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.75, which implies an increase of 7.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, BLKB is trading at a discount of -16.9% off the target high and -0.2% off the low.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blackbaud Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) shares have gone down -26.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.54% against -2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then drop -17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.19 million and $229.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 16.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -25.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.90% per annum.

BLKB Dividends

Blackbaud Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s Major holders

Blackbaud Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.70%, with the float percentage being 98.38%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.98 million shares (or 11.29% of all shares), a total value of $472.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $318.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 4.55% of the stock, which is worth about $190.42 million.