Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Has Been Falling -44.38% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the BTB share is $3.00, that puts it down -837.5 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $32.18M, and the average trade volume was 807.51K shares over the past three months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.81%, and it has moved by -2.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.45%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.60%. While earnings are projected to return -26.40% in 2022.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Bit Brother Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.94%, with the float percentage being 2.94%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63295.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 15078.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5728.0 market value.