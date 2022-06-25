Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX: BATL) At $9.03 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.56% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the BATL share is $23.33, that puts it down -158.36 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.31. The company’s market capitalization is $172.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48500.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 27.65K shares over the past three months.

Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL) trade information

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) registered a 3.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.56% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.49%, and it has moved by -44.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.28%. The short interest in Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.57 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 87.70% in 2022.

BATL Dividends

Battalion Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL)’s Major holders

Battalion Oil Corporation insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.79%, with the float percentage being 102.26%. Luminus Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 37.96% of all shares), a total value of $60.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.01 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 18.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Loomis Sayles Bond Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93585.0, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.