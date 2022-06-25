Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Surged 0.65% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the ASND share is $178.71, that puts it down -96.19 from that peak though still a striking 32.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.40B, and the average trade volume was 571.19K shares over the past three months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ASND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.11.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $91.09 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.89%, and it has moved by 0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $142.47, which implies an increase of 36.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.67 and $176.16 respectively. As a result, ASND is trading at a discount of -93.39% off the target high and 11.44% off the low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ascendis Pharma A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares have gone down -34.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.00% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.50% this quarter and then drop -26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 454.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.33 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 million and $1.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 516.30% and then jump by 750.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.14% per annum.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.18%, with the float percentage being 106.25%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 13.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 13.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan Mid-Cap Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $151.08 million.