As The Stock Falls By -42.79% Year-To-Date, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CIR share is $36.48, that puts it down -134.6 from that peak though still a striking 3.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.95. The company’s market capitalization is $312.40M, and the average trade volume was 107.19K shares over the past three months.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) trade information

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.96% in intraday trading to $15.55 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by -16.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 49.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, CIR is trading at a discount of -131.51% off the target high and -67.2% off the low.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.10% this quarter and then jump 95.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.15 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $208.35 million and $180.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.79%. While earnings are projected to return -504.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.07% per annum.

CIR Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s Major holders

CIRCOR International Inc. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.94%, with the float percentage being 98.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 15.30% of all shares), a total value of $82.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 7.02% of the stock, which is worth about $39.51 million.