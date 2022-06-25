Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Investing Potential Is $17.93

During the last session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.66% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the ACLX share is $26.91, that puts it down -50.08 from that peak though still a striking 66.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.03. The company’s market capitalization is $594.56M, and the average trade volume was 211.61K shares over the past three months.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. ACLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) registered a 6.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.66% in intraday trading to $17.93 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.37%, and it has moved by 98.78% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.67, which implies an increase of 37.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ACLX is trading at a discount of -111.94% off the target high and -28.28% off the low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcellx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -102.40% in 2022.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders own 10.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.91%, with the float percentage being 74.00%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 15.39% of all shares), a total value of $77.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 million shares, is of AJU IB Investment Company Limited’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.36 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund owns about 3672.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70282.0 market value.