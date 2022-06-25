ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) Stock Jumped 0.70% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.21% or $1.69. The 52-week high for the ANIP share is $60.23, that puts it down -108.34 from that peak though still a striking 22.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.31. The company’s market capitalization is $472.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.66K shares over the past three months.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) trade information

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) registered a 6.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.21% in intraday trading to $28.91 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.21%, and it has moved by 0.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.01%. The short interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) shares have gone down -41.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.01% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.20% this quarter and then drop -51.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.62 million and $49.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.90% and then jump by 57.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.40%. While earnings are projected to return -80.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.20% per annum.

ANIP Dividends

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s Major holders

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 13.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.24%, with the float percentage being 81.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $52.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $10.18 million.