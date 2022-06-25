After A 24.02% Jump In The Last Week, Does Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.67% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the NOAH share is $49.88, that puts it down -142.73 from that peak though still a striking 26.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 301.13K shares over the past three months.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NOAH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) trade information

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) registered a 8.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.67% in intraday trading to $20.55 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.02%, and it has moved by 24.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.55%. The short interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $222.01, which implies an increase of 90.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $147.40 and $332.33 respectively. As a result, NOAH is trading at a discount of -1517.18% off the target high and -617.27% off the low.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Noah Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) shares have gone down -31.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.13% against -5.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $644.63 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.70%. While earnings are projected to return 261.90% in 2022.

NOAH Dividends

Noah Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s Major holders

Noah Holdings Limited insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.53%, with the float percentage being 50.69%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.65 million shares (or 15.27% of all shares), a total value of $156.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $13.43 million.