Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) Is Up 38.38% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.78% or $2.96. The 52-week high for the AVTE share is $29.43, that puts it down -77.82 from that peak though still a striking 53.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.74. The company’s market capitalization is $404.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78960.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 63.51K shares over the past three months.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. AVTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) registered a 21.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.78% in intraday trading to $16.55 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.54%, and it has moved by 38.38% in 30 days. The short interest in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.75, which implies an increase of 30.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, AVTE is trading at a discount of -63.14% off the target high and -26.89% off the low.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares have gone up 64.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.67% against 0.90.

While earnings are projected to return -135.40% in 2022.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.31%, with the float percentage being 103.31%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 33.85% of all shares), a total value of $97.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.76 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 15.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.