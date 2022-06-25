A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS)

During the last session, Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.01% or -$3.18. The 52-week high for the WEYS share is $32.45, that puts it down -13.46 from that peak though still a striking 26.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.08. The company’s market capitalization is $264.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 29.74K shares over the past three months.

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) trade information

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) registered a -10.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.01% in intraday trading to $28.60 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.58%, and it has moved by 9.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.62%. The short interest in Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) is 49360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies a decrease of -10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, WEYS is trading at a premium of 9.09% off the target high and 9.09% off the low.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.91 million by the end of Sep 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.87 million and $79.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.00% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.40%. While earnings are projected to return 312.10% in 2022.

WEYS Dividends

Weyco Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Weyco Group Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s Major holders

Weyco Group Inc. insiders own 38.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.18%, with the float percentage being 31.25%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $12.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.51 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96965.0, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.27 million.