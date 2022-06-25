A Stock You Ought To Watch Is NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE: NC)

During the last session, NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the NC share is $63.19, that puts it down -67.3 from that peak though still a striking 38.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.30. The company’s market capitalization is $286.30M, and the average trade volume was 40.21K shares over the past three months.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) trade information

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $37.77 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.29%, and it has moved by -30.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.79, which implies an increase of 2.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.79 and $38.79 respectively. As a result, NC is trading at a discount of -2.7% off the target high and -2.7% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.10%. While earnings are projected to return 219.30% in 2022.

NC Dividends

NACCO Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NACCO Industries Inc. is 0.83, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.30%.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s Major holders

NACCO Industries Inc. insiders own 51.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.78%, with the float percentage being 86.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $30.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $5.35 million.