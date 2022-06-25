A Quick Glance At Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Stock: It Is up 11.76% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -85.09 Percent

During the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the TUEM share is $4.82, that puts it down -1317.65 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $33.13M, and the average trade volume was 211.29K shares over the past three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by -30.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.78%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuesday Morning Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares have gone down -84.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.11% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.30% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.16 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $183.76 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162.81 million and $177.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 101.30% in 2022.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.81%, with the float percentage being 94.27%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.24 million shares (or 25.80% of all shares), a total value of $24.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.24 million shares, is of Osmium Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 25.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.16 million.