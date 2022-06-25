A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), As It Continued To Fall -0.24% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.84% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the XOMA share is $39.02, that puts it down -87.6 from that peak though still a striking 18.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.96. The company’s market capitalization is $235.46M, and the average trade volume was 38.85K shares over the past three months.

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. XOMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) trade information

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) registered a 4.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $20.80 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.52%, and it has moved by 20.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.50, which implies an increase of 66.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $69.00 respectively. As a result, XOMA is trading at a discount of -231.73% off the target high and -169.23% off the low.

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XOMA Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XOMA Corporation (XOMA) shares have gone down -7.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -156.92% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.10% this quarter and then jump 82.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.59 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.48 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return -16.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

XOMA Dividends

XOMA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s Major holders

XOMA Corporation insiders own 5.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.66%, with the float percentage being 64.07%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 30.98% of all shares), a total value of $73.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 30.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $6.8 million.