360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Fall -19.89% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $44.15, that puts it down -156.09 from that peak though still a striking 35.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $17.24 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.10%, and it has moved by 32.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.83%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 360 DigiTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares have gone down -19.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.35% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.60% this quarter and then drop -30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2022.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for 360 DigiTech Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders own 13.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.43%, with the float percentage being 74.56%. Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $180.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.08 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $254.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $36.89 million.