Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Is Up 52.38% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -52.42% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares were 8.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 79.46% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the WRAP share is $8.92, that puts it down -165.48 from that peak though still a striking 52.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $77.04M, and the average trade volume was 199.48K shares over the past three months.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WRAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) registered a 79.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 79.46% in intraday trading to $3.36 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.59%, and it has moved by -16.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.63, which implies an increase of 7.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, WRAP is trading at a discount of -26.49% off the target high and 10.71% off the low.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wrap Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares have gone down -55.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.65% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.00% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.51 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.93 million and $2.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -67.50% in 2022.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies Inc. insiders own 37.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.85%, with the float percentage being 23.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $4.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 million.