What Will Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Be Like After It Drops -234.39% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 15.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $8.46, that puts it down -234.39 from that peak though still a striking 5.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $528.77M, and the average trade volume was 10.61 million shares over the past three months.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GEVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $2.53 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.69%, and it has moved by -33.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 83.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of -611.46% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gevo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares have gone down -48.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 17.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 991.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $422k and $270k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.20% and then jump by 422.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.50%. While earnings are projected to return 57.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo Inc. insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.39%, with the float percentage being 44.95%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.66 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $79.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $65.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 16.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.45 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $23.32 million.